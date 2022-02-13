GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One local law enforcement agency is offering a Valentine’s Day surprise for unhappy lovers.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging wayward love birds to let the department know their criminal paramour’s location so they can pick them up and treat them to “luxurious” accommodations in the local jail.

Some of the perks with the Valentine’s Day package include limited edition platinum bracelets (cuffs), free transportation with a chauffeur and security, and a professional photo shoot.

To book this Valentine’s Day package for your special someone, you can call the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 439-4455 or read more details about this limited time special on their Facebook page.