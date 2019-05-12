Gun battle between vehicle leads to crash, injuring officer

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
320x180_61121B00-JEPLI_1557683902297.jpg

Authorities say an exchange of gunfire between two men in cars in western Pennsylvania led to a crash that injured an off-duty police officer.

Allegheny County police say a 17-year-old in a car was being pursued by another vehicle in West Homestead at about 7 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing at least seven gunshots exchanged between the two vehicles.

Police say the teenager’s car sideswiped a truck driven by a 27-year-old police officer was on his way home. The truck rolled over and hit a utility pole. The car crashed through a fence into a parked tractor-trailer, and someone from the other vehicle fired at the teen.

Both officer and teen were reported in stable condition, the teen with a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooter hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter