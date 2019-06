Eric Drake, of Weirton, West Virginia, was sentenced to time served for illegally distributing controlled substances.

Drake pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of a Controlled Substance” in October 2018. Drake admitted to selling suboxone in Hancock County in May 2016.

Drake was also ordered to pay $100,000 in a money judgment. Drake was co-owner of an addiction treatment center, Advance Healthcare, Inc., located at 3300 West Street in Weirton.