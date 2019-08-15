Hancock County Community reacts to ‘Active Shooter’ situation

As the investigation continues into the New Cumberland shooting – 7nnews has been working to gain a better perspective from residents who live Hancock County, WV about what exactly went down last night
7News caught up with one woman who says the suspect is a family friend of hers and a business owner who tells us he never saw this coming in such a rural neighborhood.
His sons girlfriend called me and said she thought she shot herself but nobody knows. We don’t know if he shot her or what cause I can’t see him wanting to kill her… He used to drive my son to work everyday.Deneise- Family Friend
“I’m from California and I’m used to stuff like this happening there but I never thought this would happen here.”Harry White- Co Owner Valley View
The investigation continues in Hancock County, WV.
WTRF.com will have you updated with as this story develops.
