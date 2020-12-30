Hancock County receives $2.7M grant

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — First responders and public safety officials in Hancock County received some great news to close out 2020.

In a recent letter Governor Jim Justice informed commissioners that the County will receive a two-point- seven million dollar grant from the Federal Cares Act.

It will allow the County to make major upgrades to their current communication system

Commission President Joe Barnabei says the improvements will allow for the elimination of existing hard lines and wires. He says they often become damaged , disrupting radio transmissions.

He says it will allow for grater connectivity and faster transmission for first responders. It will also eventually lead to greater broadband access for students and teachers, within the County.

It’s going to enhance our safety response time, which is going to make it a safer county. The benefits are enormous, we can use them all but that takes money, so one step at a time. Joe Barnabei. Hancock County Commission President

We’ve had problems with our radio system for as long as I can remember. It’s because of the hills and valleys. It’s also due to old equipment but with this new system, we should be able to tie it all together. Ralph Fletcher, Hancock County Sheriff

Today’s commission meeting was bittersweet for many in attendance. It is the final meeting for outgoing President Joe Barnabei. He served on commission for the past six years and thanked all county officials in an emotional farewell.