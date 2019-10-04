Hancock County shooting suspect appears in court

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – New details on a court appearance for a man accused of going on a shooting rampage in Hancock County.

45-year-old Michael McClanahan appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

According to Hancock County Prosecutor Jim Davis, McClanahan was facing four counts of malicious assault.

Three of those counts were bound over to the Grand Jury, which meets in January.

Authorities say McClanahan wounded several people at multiple locations in rural Hancock County in August.

McClanahan also received a gunshot wound from police, and was hospitalized in Pittsburgh.

He was previously arraigned by an Allegheny County judge and denied bond.

Stay with 7news for continued updates on this case.