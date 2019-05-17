Happening Memorial Day, a rededication ceremony for popular Wheeling Civil War Monument

A local monument is getting some attention this Memorial Day.

There’s going to be a rededication ceremony for Wheeling’s Soldiers and Sailors Monument, most recently located at West Virginia Independence Hall.

This is the monument’s first dedication ceremony since moving back downtown from its previous Wheeling Park home and members of Wheeling Heritage said can’t wait to throw the statue it’s much anticipated welcome home party.

“Since 2016, a group of community members and leaders in the history community have been working hard to fundraise and make this possible and we’re really excited to rededicate it on Memorial Day,” said Jake Dougherty, Executive Director, Wheeling Heritage.

The ceremony is being held outside Independence Hall at 2p.m. on Monday, May 27.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice is slated to attend along with several other state and local officials.

According to Wheeling Heritage, the monument was originally dedicated in 1883 at the State House on the corner of 16th and Chaplaine Streets.