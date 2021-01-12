HAPPENING NOW: Police chase from Benwood to McMechen clocks speeds around 100 mph

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A police chase is ongoing in McMechen right now (8:30 P.M.)

According to Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell, an officer clocked a driver going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 2. After pulling the driver over, the suspect said he didn’t have a license. The officer then asked the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The truck took off headed towards Marshall Street south from Benwood where he reached speeds of 50 mph before heading back onto Route 2 where he reached speeds near 100 mph.

Officers set up a roadblock on Route 2 where the truck wrecked over the railroad tracks and down the hillside. The driver was apprehended, but the passenger managed to escape on foot.

Below is a view of the situation sent to us by a viewer.

Chief Longwell says the man was driving with a suspended license.

Along with Benwood– McMechen, Glen Dale, West Virginia State Police, and Marshall County Police all assisted in the chase.

This is ongoing and information is limited at this time so stay with WTRF.com. We will keep you updated.