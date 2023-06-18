WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What is a dad? Pam Brown said that “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into super heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.”

We don’t always think about the sacrifices that dads make, or the struggles they have whether they are financial or emotional. The stress and worry they have to keep their family safe and well provided for. This Father’s Day 7News wants say thank you to all of our dads.

Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad out there! Thank you for all you do for us! You’re the hardest working man I know and we’re so blessed to have you in our lives! We love you! – Taylor

Remembering my special dad on this Father’s Day . His smile will never fade. – Brenda

Not too many people can say that their dad chose them, but I can. My dad didn’t even hesitate when it came to stepping into a role that he didn’t have to. You have been there through all of my ups and downs, through the laughter and tears and everything in between. I can’t imagine growing up without you, and watching you with my own children. Seeing the love that you have for them, and that they have for you brings tears to my eyes. Thank you for everything you do for me dad, I love you and will always be your baby girl. – Boo

“I’m lucky enough to have two dads to celebrate on Father’s Day. Thanks to my dad John Lynch and my stepdad Carney for helping me become the man I am today. I hope you both have a Father’s Day that’s filled with your favorite things. I love you both very much. ” – John

Happy Father’s Day to all the men that stepped in to that superhero role. Your guidance and wisdom, patience and love have helped shaped and mold each one of us into the people we are today.