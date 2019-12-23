Happy Festivus & other trending stories

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky, according to authorities.

Animal rescue group Dumas Rescue says the six horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported. The other horses bodies were found early last week. It’s unclear when exactly the six new bodies were found.