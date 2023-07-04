WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) Today’s the day! 247 years the the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence and officially severed political connections with Great Britain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over 200 years later and we as a nation are still celebrating our independence.

Celebrations have been happening all over the Ohio Valley for the last couple of days and they’re not over yet.

Here is where you can see tonight’s skies light up with freedom.

Cambridge: City Park at dusk.

Kennywood: at dusk.

Moundsville: Valley Fork Park at dusk (Rain date: July 5)

Steubenville: Fort Steubenville Concert Series at dusk

Wellsburg: at dusk

Wheeling: Wheeling Waterfront at dusk.

A full calendar of events can be here.