Happy International Yoga Day!

In honor of Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice Laura Hitchman, owner of Ohio Valley Power Yoga, is celebrating by teaming up with other Ohio Valley Yoga teachers to teach a group class with 108 Sun Salutations.

The class is at 6pm tonight on Mount De Chantal property that was donated by Wheeling Hospital.

If you can’t or weren’t able to make it for the group class, stop by OV Power Yoga on National Road because in there ever day is International Yoga Day!