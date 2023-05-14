(WTRF) — Charley Benetto said, “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”

Today we are celebrating the women that brought us into the world. The women that sacrificed sleep, work, personal time, and so much more to make sure that as children we had everything we needed to become successful adults.

7News wants to thank our mothers, who with us physically or only in memory, who have shaped each one of us into who we are today.

Taylor Long and her mom Sheila

“Mom, I’m so blessed to have you in my life. You are my biggest supporter, advice columnist, and prayer warrior. I hope to one day be half the mom you are. Thank you for everything you do for me. I love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!” – Taylor

Dolores Fatula and her Dalmatian Viktoria

Dolores is from St. Clairsville, Ohio, she is the mother of our Web Producer Karen Compton. She enjoys cheering her Dalmatians on at the dog shows and staying busy.

Brenda Danehart with her mom Patricia and husband Dave

“Remembering my special mom with much love on this Mother’s Day.” – Brenda

Ryan Tichenor and his mom Liz Murad

“Happy Mothers Day to the best person I know. She’s funny, kind, and determined. The strongest person I know… she made me the person I am and the person I want to be.” – Ryan

Amber Baker and her mom Connie Orosz

“Words cannot express the gratitude I have for everything you have done and sacrificed for me. You are not only an amazing mother to me, but an amazing Mimi to my children. I love you, Happy Mother’s Day.” – Amber

Annalise Murphy with Stephanie Smith (left) Vicki DiLullo (right)

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who has always loved and supported me through everything. I love you more than words can say and I’m thankful for an amazing aunt like you!” – Annalise

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who came into my life when I really needed a mom to hold onto, and for your continued support. I am so thankful for you and all you do for Alex and I. I love you!” Annalise

John Lynch’s fiance Hailey Kleinedler (left) and mom Bertha Valentine (Right)

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom. Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you and say how blessed I am to have you in my life. Thanks for everything that you do, not for just me but our entire family. I love you “ -John

Dan and Mary Lee Mayeres

“My mom and best friend. You were everything to me. I’ll always remember that amazing smile! Hope you are having the happiest Mother’s Day.” – Dan

Ashley Kaiser and her mom Julie

“One day of celebration simply cannot compare to the endless amounts of love, patience, and friendship my Mother continues to give me. She’s not only a loving and caring mom, but she is also my best friend. I don’t know where I’d be in life without her support and guidance. Whether it be me coming to her for advice on which dress I should wear, or giving me motherly advice when I’m down in the dumps. Mothers are great for all kinds of things, but what I’ve learned over the years is that the phrase, “I’m turning into my Mother,” isn’t a bad thing. I’d be lucky to be half the woman that you are. I love you Mom. ” – Ashley

Baylee Martin and her mom Melanie

“Mom – you are my best friend, my biggest supporter, and my favorite person in the world! There is no one who knows me better than you and I know I can always count on you no matter what. Here’s to all of our shopping trips, dinners out, Broadway shows, and so much more! I love you more than words can describe! Happy Mother’s Day!” – Baylee

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms, aunts, grandma’s and other amazing women reading this, and thank you for being a guiding light in our future generations.