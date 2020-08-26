Happy National Dog Day!

A day to celebrate everyone’s best friend, no matter what the breed and no matter what the size; today we celebrate ALL dogs.

So, what can you do today that is different than any other day with your four legged friend? Maybe an extra treat or two. A longer walk maybe? Or just a few more ear scratches or belly rubs.

If you don’t have a pup of your own and you want to go the extra mile, today is the perfect day to go to your local shelter and adopt or at least stop by for a visit.

Thank you to all for sending pictures of your good boys and girls! Here are some of the dogs of WTRF!