WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Substance use disorder causes harm not only to those struggling with addictions but to the whole community.

On Wednesday, a harm reduction summit will be held for the first time ever in the northern Panhandle.

It will be held at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling, and will include all the counties from Wetzel to Hancock.

Presenters from other parts of the mountain state will talk about programs and strategies that work well for them.

It will cover things like syringe services, things like Narcan distribution, like quick response teams, like any other type of services that help reduce any harm caused by substance use disorder that affects the people struggling with it and the entire community. Martha Polinsky, YSS Project Coordinator

They expect recovery coaches, health and EMS workers as well as community members to attend.

It’s a way to make sure that everyone is safer and healthier.

The summit begins at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and wraps up at 4:15 p.m.