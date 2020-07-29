Harrison County Commissioners keeping business on the table during pandemic

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Alex Pavloff, a representative from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office paid a visit to the meeting to discuss some of new opportunities for new business filings that affect the Cadiz community directly.

A number of businesses are continuing to form, despite the pandemic, including corporations and new LLCs.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has recommendations for local farmers.

“There are some programs out there for farms to develop into an LLC, he was hoping to share some information with those people. The farm bureau is who we directed him to. There are benefits to a small farm to form as an LLC versus a corporation,” said Harrison county commissioner, Paul Coffland.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming November elections.

The board of commissioners will be offering mail-in ballot options and in-person voting.