Harrison County on the rise for economic growth

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Commissioner Paul Coffland said there are a number of factors that go into being on this list He says from 2012 to 2015 Harrison had the fastest growing economy in the state of Ohio and was 4th in the Nation.

“A lot of that was obviously due to the oil and gas investment. Mark West and UEO, you’re talking over a billion dollars being invested in the county between those two facilities,” said Harrison County Commissioner, Paul Coffland.

This economic growth also impacts surrounding townships.

The Trustee of Washington Township said many local businesses have already benefited.

“Increase oil traffic and just increase traffic in general has been a boom to the Township. It has allowed us to expand some of our projects and hopefully provide better roads and better services to the residents of Washington Township and Harrison County,” said Washington Township Trustee, Doug Crabtree.

Commissioner Coffland said Harrison County is located in the middle of the UTICA shale.

The placing of these plants is also important because they can rely on each other for processing materials

“That is a prime example of where Mark West can ship and break down that ethane and take it and put it in a pipeline and ship it to where ever we need too for that product to turn into plastic or what have you,” said Coffland.

He says if one township is doing better due to economic growth in the county, then the whole surrounding area is also seeing benefits.