Harrison County police searching for an inmate that escaped from jail Saturday night.

Police in Harrison County, OH is searching for an inmate that escaped from the county jail Saturday night.

32-year-old Jason Groff, escaped from jail, according to Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers

Groff was able to leave through a door and out an open gate.

Around the same time, a Harrison County water truck also went missing.

This truck is a red Ford with a white tailgate and no license plates attached Myers says that Groff is suspected to have stolen the vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jason Groff, call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.