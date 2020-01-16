Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to relocate jail

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Many local county jails hold numerous inmates, however one can only house up to ten.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Office and jail are housed in a actual house.

It’s the second oldest jail in Ohio, but it’s in the process of a much needed upgrade.

We’ve been working on this facility now for about five years. In 2015 we were made aware that the Army was vacating this facility and consolidating their installation to another installation in Canton and we thought about the possibility of putting a jail here. Harrison County Sheriff Ronald J. Myers

So, the possibility has turned into a plan.

The Sheriff’s Office was handed the keys to the old U.S. Army Reserve facility to begin the next steps of the process.

Currently the sheriffs and commissioners have contracted with some consultants to give them an analysis of the amount of beds necessary and cost to operate. Then, after that is seeking architects to determine the size of the actual facility and its location in proximity to this building and how it will operate. Owen Beetham, Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney

Currently the Sheriff’s Office is transporting inmates to other counties close to two hours away.

This is not only taking away law enforcement officers, but costing the county money when they house these inmates at other jails. They also have to pay for deputies to transport them.

The Sheriff’s Office believes with the new facility it will benefit not only them, but the whole county.

We keep our prisoners here, we can employ people from our county. We can create jobs here in our own county and we won’t have the transport cost. It’s the biggest thing. It’s going to be a cost saving instead of having those deputies out transporting prisoners from here to Mahoning County like we do now. They are going to be here in the county answering calls the way they need to be and that’s going to have to be the saving to the citizens and the citizens are going to have their law enforcement here. Harrison County Sheriff Ronald J. Myers

There are still many steps to take in the process for the new facility, but the Harrison County Sheriffs Office is grateful for the opportunities that they have ahead of them.