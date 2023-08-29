HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re a veteran, in law enforcement, or a first responder there’s a special day coming up you can enjoy with your family.

A group in Harrison County is hard at work on plans for the third annual “Veterans and First Responders Jamboree”.

It will take place at Sally Buffalo Park on Saturday, September 9.

Everything begins with a free breakfast for all veterans and first responders at 8:00 a.m.

Throughout the day there will be a 5-K, a car cruise, live entertainment and even Blackhawk helicopters from the National Guard landing.

“Kids love it because they get to talk to the pilots. I’ve seen the pilots rip their patches off and give them to the kids and just make their whole year.” Dirk Harkins, Veteran and Organizer

All of this raises money to give scholarships to students who will study to be first responders and help veterans in need in the community.

“Small town country and big time patriotism in these small towns around here. Everybody here would take the shirt right off their back for you. We know everybody in these communities. We we can identify when somebody struggles. To see you give somebody $500 and it’s like $1,000,000 to them at that time, it’s life changing.” Dirk Harkins, Veteran and Organizer

All of this happens on Saturday, September 9 at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz.

Learn more and get updates on the event’s Facebook page.