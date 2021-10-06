Harrison County’s first responders support breast cancer awareness month by wearing pink

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Breast cancer is one of the leading health crises for women in the United States.

The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company and the Harrison County Sheriff Office are teaming up to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They’re wearing pink for those battling, recovering, or impacted by breast cancer and they want you to know you’re not alone.

Over the course of the month the Harrison County deputies will be wearing pink badges and the front of the fire station will be lit up with pink lights.

Rallying together and wearing pink during October are just a few ways to bring awareness and to support to those battling breast cancer.

Mark Touville, Captain Harrison County Sheriff Office, said he will be repping his pink badge all month long.

It’s very important to us to show our compassion and caring for our citizens. This disease is just terrible and we just want to show the people our support because it could attack our family or anyone’s family at any given time. Captain Mark Touville, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Chief Kipp Bowers of Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company says that it’s important we encourage those impacted. Bower says Breast Cancer Awareness Month hits home for him and that he not only wears pink to motivate those fighting but to also show support for his family.

My mother, she is a twenty-some-year breast cancer survivor. So, when I sit there and look at her and see the battles she has gone through over the years, it just hits pretty close to home. People say I am a hero, I’m not a hero. People who go through treatments and stuff like this, they’re the real heroes. Chief Kipp Bowers, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company

These first responders encourage everyone to join them in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness by wear pink this October.

For more information of how to get involve or donate for Breast Cancer Awareness Month you can head to www.nationalbreastcancer.org .