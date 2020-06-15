Harrison Hills City School District Launches Pilot WiFi Program

Up to 90% of the Harrison City School District could have internet access without having to leave home… eventually.

“The bigger problem is getting access.” Dana Snider, Superintendent of Harrison Hills City School District

It’s part of the WiFi hotspots pilot program, all thanks to a $1,500 grant from The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program. Harrison Hills City Schools just launched the program.

School officials say about 30% of the students couldn’t do online learning like everyone else, and they just had paper pencil packets instead. Now the school can purchase WiFi hotspots for some of the students in the county.

Only recently, school officials say this need has been higher during the pandemic and the stay at home order.

“For everyone to have an equal education, internet access is needed for all students now, so the hotspots are a temporary solution.” Dana Snider, Superintendent of Harrison Hills City School District

So Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry stepped in.

“The natural gas and oil industry sat down and said ‘okay, we’re hurting, but our families and our communities are hurting more’. “ Kennedy Copeland, The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program spokeswoman

There’s 12 families within the school district being helped so far.

It’s just a pilot program. According to school officials, the program is small right now but there’s plans to expand it to other families in the years ahead, and they couldn’t be more eager.

“We are always grateful for what the gas and oil industry does for us.” Dana Snider, Superintendent of Harrison Hills City School District

Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry has provided the school district with other materials and speakers in the past.