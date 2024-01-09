HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist during a robbery last week in Guam was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his alleged getaway driver was in custody, police in the U.S. territory said Tuesday.

Police said the first suspect was found dead inside a parked car Tuesday night, KUAM-TV reported. Police won’t release his name until his family has been notified.

A second man believed to have been the driver of the SUV allegedly used in the deadly Jan. 4 robbery was found in a game room and taken into custody, police said.

Guam heavily relies on tourism and U.S. government spending to power its economy. South Korea sends more tourists to Guam than any other country.

Shortly after the shooting, the Guam Visitors Bureau offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Guam’s governor vowed the U.S. territory would do everything to keep its people and visitors safe.

Detectives said a they got a break in the case six days into the investigation when a citizen gave them a tip.

Police also reviewed surveillance footage from about 20 businesses in the Tumon tourist district where the shooting took place. The victim was staying at a hotel in Tumon with his wife during a trip to celebrate his retirement.

The surveillance video allegedly captured the suspect’s silver Toyota 4-Runner taking off from the area on the day of the shooting.

Investigators are looking into whether the gun found on the suspect had been used in the fatal shooting.

“We are not sure yet, but there may be information that it may be,” Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said during a news conference at police headquarters. “There’s other scientific examinations that need to be conducted to see if there is direct correlation between the two.”

The suspect was found dead in a car in the village of Yona, which is about a 30-minute drive from Tumon. He has a criminal record for illegal drug possession, and there was also an active warrant out for his arrest.

The alleged driver of the SUV was found in a Yona game room. He has an arrest record for assault and disorderly conduct.

Guam is an island of about 170,000 people approximately 3,900 miles (6,300 kilometers) west of Hawaii.