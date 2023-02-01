MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The funeral service for Tyre Nichols began Wednesday afternoon with a choir walking to the front of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church singing “We love you Tyre.”

The choir amassed behind Nichols’ black casket, which was draped in a large white bouquet.

After Nichols’ family filed into the church, the Mississippi Boulevard Celebration Choir sang “Strength Like No Other,” bringing most of the mourners in attendance to their feet.

___

12:30 p.m.

The funeral program for Tyre Nichols includes numerous photos he took and his personal quotes.

“My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and out through my lens,” reads one quote laid over a photo of Nichols standing in an open field.

Several pages of the program also have text laid over sunset photos Nichols took. Nichols’ family said photography was one of his hobbies, and he had been taking photos of the sunset before his encounter with police Jan. 7.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two bridges in Memphis will be illuminated in the colors of the San Francisco 49ers football team starting at sundown Wednesday in honor of Tyre Nichols, Mighty Lights Memphis tweeted.

Nichols grew up in Sacramento and was a fan of the NFL team based in California. Lights in the team’s colors, red and gold, will be shined on the Big River Crossing bridge and the Hernando de Soto bridge, the Mighty Lights group said.

According to the Mighty Lights website, Memphis Bridge Lighting, Inc. was formed as a nonprofit organization to use lighting on the bridges to promote activity on the city’s riverfront and provide a “unifying symbol” for Memphis residents.

___

___

9 a.m.

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city.

The service was delayed until 1 p.m. Central Standard Time due to inclement weather. An ice storm warning was in effect for Memphis into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nichols, a Black man, was beaten earlier this month by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and later died. Five Black officers involved in the beating have been fired, as well as three fire department workers who responded to the scene. Two other police officers have been suspended.

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to attend the celebration of life. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy and attorney Ben Crump will also speak.