Health Department holds “Vax to School” clinic next week for students, teachers and more

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Instead of “back to school,” the Ohio County Health Department is advocating “Vax To School.”

They point out that it takes five weeks from your first dose of COVID vaccine to the point where you achieve full immunity. And between now and the start of the school year, it’s about five weeks.

So next week, they’re holding a COVID vaccine clinic for teachers, staff, parents and any student age 12 and up. They say, in addition to immunity, there’s another big advantage to getting vaccinated.

“A positive in the house will result in quarantines of those not vaccinated,” explained Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble. “And those quarantines can last upwards of two weeks. Because you have to go through the quarantining of the positive plus ten extra days after they’re done. So getting vaccinated has this extra advantage. Once you’re vaccinated, you do not have to quarantine if you’re exposed to a positive.”

The Vax To School Clinic will be held Monday through Friday, July 26 through 30, from 9-11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

It’s open to all students, teachers, staff and parents from any public, parochial or private school, as well as any member of the public age 12 and up.