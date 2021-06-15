American Red Cross seeking blood donations amid shortage

(WTRF) The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries are rising and depleting the nation’s blood inventory.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767.