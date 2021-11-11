Ask about your family health history at the dinner table this Thanksgiving

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – What do you know about your family’s medical history?

Did a relative have a chronic disease, and did he or she have it early in life?

With Thanksgiving just a couple weeks away, physicians encourage us to ask questions like these at the dinner table.

You may not be able to change your genes, but you can be aware of any potential issues your family has faced.

That way you can make healthier daily choices, or get a screening that just might save your life.

Dr. Nancie Fitch with MedExpress Urgent Care says family history is one of the first questions they ask when you walk in the door.

You might not know that your dad had a sister who died at a young age from breast cancer. Those are things that can be very important to tease out from your family history from people that maybe you didn’t have the opportunity to know. Dr. Nancie Fitch, Area Medical Director with MedExpress Urgent Care

Dr. Fitch says some of the most common health problems like cancers, heart disease and diabetes are largely genetic.

Knowing you’re at risk will leave not just you prepared, but also your future children.