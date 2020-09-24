Black Women’s Health Symposium to address barriers to health equity

(WTRF) – About 700 women die each year across the country due to complications with pregnancy, and the CDC says the risk is three to four times higher for black women.

That’s just one of the issues U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said lead his office to host the first-ever Black Women’s Health Symposium.

The two-day virtual event will give women the tools to lead healthier lives.

His office partnered with an organization called Closing the Health Gap in Cincinnati to coordinate the symposium.

Senator Brown said his office began planning this long before COVID-19, but that the pandemic has magnified even more differences in healthcare beyond race.

We know these health disparities are racial. We also know these health disparities are about class that that low income people everywhere tend to live shorter lives, have shorter life expectancies. They tend to die more often in child birth. They tend to have more infant mortality. senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

The symposium will focus on physical, mental, community and economic health.

At the end of each presentation, participants will be given tools they can use to make changes in their own lives and in their communities.

We’re doing this because the best ideas don’t come out of Washington. They’ll come from black and brown communities who have been living with these inequalities and fighting this fight for generations.

The Black Women’s Health Symposium will take place virtually on Saturday, September 26 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The second day will be Saturday, October 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

It is free for participants.

To sign up, click here.