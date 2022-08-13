WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You might think if you’ve received the smallpox shot as a child, you’re also protected against monkeypox.

But health officials say not necessarily.

The Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble explains the smallpox shot can only protect you from catching smallpox.

Smallpox and monkeypox are within the same family, but Gamble says they still don’t do the same thing.

They’re also administrated very differently.

“To assume the smallpox vaccine we received as kids back into the 60’s and into the early 70’s is protected against monkeypox is incorrect. That vaccine we got back then is not going to offer that kind of protection. It needs to be understood it was a smallpox vaccination. “ Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble

Gamble says the old smallpox vaccine might not even protect us if new cases of smallpox pop up. That might require a round of new vaccinations.