CDC says deaths linked to vaping often involve THC

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN/WTRF) – Cases of vaping-related lung disease continue to rise across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it has confirmed 1,888 cases.

37 people in 24 states have died thus far.

Health officials says the lung injuries have all been related to vaping, but have yet to identity the official cause of the outbreak.

The commonality among all the cases is victims use e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Most of the deaths have been among people who vape products that include THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.