Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 death; 58 new coronavirus cases

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is announcing 58 new coronavirus cases and 1 new COVID-19 related death.

Officials say the death was a male in his 80’s.

Currently, 19 people are hospitalized.

Right now Belmont County has had 1739 positive cases with 867 people recovered.

