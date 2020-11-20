Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 death; 58 new coronavirus cases

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is announcing 58 new coronavirus cases and 1 new COVID-19 related death.
Officials say the death was a male in his 80’s.
Currently, 19 people are hospitalized.
Right now Belmont County has had 1739 positive cases with 867 people recovered.
