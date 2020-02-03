Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Senator Capito weighs in on USMCA agreement
Top Stories
39th annual Viennese Winter Ball raised money for the Wheeling Symphony
Hosting the big game? Make sure you have the best set up!
President Trump signs order aimed to combat human trafficking and online exploitation
A dog owner bought a $6 million Super Bowl ad for the veterinary school that saved his beloved pet’s life
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Lady Cardinals defeat Davis and Elkins
Top Stories
Cardinals down Davis and Elkins
No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp
OVAC Cheer Championships Results
Wesson scores 15 to power Buckeyes over Indiana 68-59
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
One dead, five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California
State patrol: Church bus crashes in Ohio; bus driver dies
President Trump fumbles tweet congratulating the Chiefs
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Woman bit off man’s tongue after she asked him not to use it while kissing, police say
Trending Stories
Police arrest Wheeling man after foot pursuit
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
One dead, five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California
State patrol: Church bus crashes in Ohio; bus driver dies
President Trump fumbles tweet congratulating the Chiefs
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News