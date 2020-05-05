$1 million in funding coming to Ohio domestic violence shelters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Domestic violence shelters and coalitions across Ohio are getting assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has distributed nearly $1 million in funding to 48 shelters across the state.

The $950,000 in domestic violence and statewide training grants were awarded evenly among the shelters.

“While we have been asked to stay at home, sometimes home isn’t the safest place,” Yost said in a press release.

$95,000 was also given to the statewide Ohio Domestic Violence Network, which will ensure the recipients abide by state and federal standards for providing services to survivors.

This money will assist battered men, women and children at this time.

The shelters which received funding are: