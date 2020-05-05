$1 million in funding coming to Ohio domestic violence shelters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Domestic violence shelters and coalitions across Ohio are getting assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has distributed nearly $1 million in funding to 48 shelters across the state.
The $950,000 in domestic violence and statewide training grants were awarded evenly among the shelters.
“While we have been asked to stay at home, sometimes home isn’t the safest place,” Yost said in a press release.
$95,000 was also given to the statewide Ohio Domestic Violence Network, which will ensure the recipients abide by state and federal standards for providing services to survivors.
This money will assist battered men, women and children at this time.
The shelters which received funding are:
- Crossroads Crisis Center (Allen County)
- Appleseed Community Mental Health Center (Ashland)
- HomeSafe, Inc. (Ashtabula)
- My Sisters Place (Athens)
- Auglaize County Crisis Center (Auglaize)
- Tri-County Help Center (Belmont)
- YWCA of Hamilton (Butler)
- Harbor Point (Carroll, Tuscarawas)
- Project Woman (Clark)
- First Step – Coshocton (Coshocton)
- Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center (Cuyahoga)
- Shelter From Violence (Darke)
- Turning Point (Delaware, Marion)
- Safe Harbour (Erie)
- The Lighthouse (Fairfield)
- Choices (Franklin)
- Ohio Domestic Violence Network (Franklin)
- WomenSafe (Geauga)
- Family Violence Prevention Center (Greene)
- Haven of Hope (Guernsey)
- YWCA of Cincinnati (Hamilton, Preble)
- Open Arms (Hancock)
- The Center for Child and Family Advocacy (Henry)
- Highland County Domestic Violence (Highland)
- New Directions (Knox)
- Forbes House (Lake)
- Lawrence County Domestic Violence (Lawrence)
- The Center for New Beginnings (Licking)
- TCN Behavioral Health Services (Logan)
- Bethany House (Lucas)
- Compass Family & Community Services (Mahoning)
- Our Home (Mercer)
- Family Abuse Shelter (Miami)
- YWCA of Dayton (Montgomery)
- Transitions, Inc. (Muskingum)
- Haven House (Pickaway)
- Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence (Pike)
- Family & Community Services (Portage, Trumbull)
- The Domestic Violence Shelter (Richland)
- Ross County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Ross)
- Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Task Force (Scioto)
- New Choices (Shelby)
- Alliance Area Domestic Violence (Stark)
- Battered Women’s Shelter (Summit)
- YWCA of Van Wert (Van Wert)
- ARCS of Warren County (Warren)
- Eve, Inc. (Washington)
- One Eighty (Wayne)
- The Cocoon (Wood)
