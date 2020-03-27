Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

12 non-profits to giveback amid pandemic, thanks to CFOV

Coronavirus

by: Aliah Keller

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 12 non-profits throughout the Ohio Valley will be givingback to communities on a bigger scale soon, as we’re in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Community Foundation for The Ohio Valley is giving out more than $27,000 in grant money overall.

​It’s not that uncommon for the Community Foundation to give back like this.​ The charitable organization usually gives out between 500 and 600 funds every year. ​ But it’s been more so a need now more than ever, thanks to the Pandemic.​ ​

​”When we make these grants to non-profit organizations, we know that they are doing the good work in the community, so yeah, it’s vitally important right now.”​ ​

Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

Nelson adds there’s a lot of people who aren’t at work and don’t have a lot of food at home, and they’re hoping some of the funds will help in that area. ​

The non-profits won’t get the grants until next week. ​ ​

You can help the Community Foundation with giving back if you donate to its Emergency Impact Fund. ​ All you have to do is go on its website at www.cfov.org, and click on the “give now” button.

