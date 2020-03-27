12 non-profits to giveback amid pandemic, thanks to CFOV

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 12 non-profits throughout the Ohio Valley will be givingback to communities on a bigger scale soon, as we’re in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Community Foundation for The Ohio Valley is giving out more than $27,000 in grant money overall.
It’s not that uncommon for the Community Foundation to give back like this. The charitable organization usually gives out between 500 and 600 funds every year. But it’s been more so a need now more than ever, thanks to the Pandemic.
”When we make these grants to non-profit organizations, we know that they are doing the good work in the community, so yeah, it’s vitally important right now.” Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley
Nelson adds there’s a lot of people who aren’t at work and don’t have a lot of food at home, and they’re hoping some of the funds will help in that area.
The non-profits won’t get the grants until next week.
You can help the Community Foundation with giving back if you donate to its Emergency Impact Fund. All you have to do is go on its website at www.cfov.org, and click on the “give now” button.
