13 Ohio coronavirus cases now traced back to January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department reports that at least 13 cases of the coronavirus have been traced to beginning in January.

The state’s data show none of those first cases resulted in any deaths or hospitalizations. But they do indicate the virus was established in Ohio earlier than initially thought.

Increased antibody testing has allowed health officials to learn more about the disease and how long it has been spreading.

The state health department said Friday that Ohio’s total confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases rose by 650 cases to 34,566.

Latest Posts: