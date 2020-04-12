Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

14-year-old critically injured in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting in an Ohio home.

Columbus police patrol officers responded to the South Linden home shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she was struck by a single gunshot “which was fired from inside the residence.”

No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities asked anyone with information to call the felony assault unit or the Central Ohio crime stoppers number.

