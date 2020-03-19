19 under investigation after 2 at Ohio nursing home test positive for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials with Clark and Miami counties confirmed Wednesday the Dayton VA Medical Center inpatient who tested positive for coronavirus is a Clark County resident who was at a Miami County long-term facility prior to being transferred to the Dayton VA.

Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson says that patient is a male in their 70s. He adds that the department has been in close contact with health officials in the surrounding area, as this case spans across three counties: Miami, Clark, and Montgomery.

Miami County Public Health Commissioner Dennis Propes announced that on top of that positive case, officials were notified Wednesday afternoon that another resident out of the same long-term care facility had also tested positive.

That patient is a 62-year-old female who was presented to Upper Valley Medical Center, where testing was conducted. She is considered a “presumptive positive” pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These two positive cases are connected to the Koester Pavilion Assisted Living Facility in Miami County.

“As of right now, there are 12 residents, six staff, and one visitor to the facility that are considered suspect cases,” Propes said.

Of those 19 individuals, five have been hospitalized, including the Dayton VA patient.

Eight tests are pending. Those results are expected to come in over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Propes says Koester Pavilion was doing everything correctly and was complying with the Governor’s orders.

“They were doing everything they were supposed to do and it just underscores the very serious nature of what the Governor was trying to prevent in his orders,” he said.

Patterson says this is an example of how quickly the virus can spread from person to person.

Latest Posts: