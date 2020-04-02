2 new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Rob Sproul, Deputy of the Belmont County Health Commission there is 2 new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Belmont County.

Belmont County now has a total of 13 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The two new cases are a male and female, one in their 30’s and one in their 40’s.

Sproul did tell 7News that a man and woman, 2 of the cases are still at Wheeling Hospital and they are monitoring their situation.