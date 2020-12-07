205 of 280 correctional coronavirus cases are at North Regional Jail

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- There are a total of 280 positive cases in the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and 205 of them are in the North Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Moundsville.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, made the announcement during his Monday coronavirus briefing,.

The Correctional Facility which shares a building with the North Regional Jail currently has 98 active cases with 21 results pending and 143 people in quarantine.

The North Regional Jail has 107 active cases currently and 214 results pending. 339 people are in quarantine.