25-year-old dies from COVID-19 in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Health Department confirms a 25-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in the county.

He was at Logan Regional Medical Center and died Saturday morning. There are eight total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

The death has not yet been reflected in the data reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5:00 p.m. April 11, there has been 591 confirmed cases in the Mountain State.

Health officials reported the sixth death in the state on Saturday. The victim is described as a 82-year-old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.

