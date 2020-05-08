4 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health District reported four additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus on Friday.

The victim was a 70-year-old male at the federal prison with underlying health conditions.

The county total is now 315 cases and 33 deaths.

Of those cases, 33 are in long term care facilities and 62 are in the federal prison.

On Thursday Columbiana County reported 16 new cases and the death of a 76-year-old woman from a long term care facility.

Data is drawn each day by the Columbiana County Health District from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily. It may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons numbers.