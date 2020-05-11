Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

4 deaths from coronavirus at West Virginia VA hospital

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — At least four people have died from the coronavirus at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the deaths have occurred at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The facility has 19 active cases of COVID-19, including seven veterans, 11 employees and one veteran employee.

Overall, the four VA facilities in West Virginia have had at least 61 confirmed virus cases, including 49 in Martinsburg, according to the VA website.

Those facilities currently have a combined 22 active cases. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter