4-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Marshall County

Coronavirus

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A four-year-old girl is the latest patient in Marshall County to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Marshall County Health Department confirmed the case Sunday morning.

Officials say the individual is currently at home in isolation, displaying only mild symptoms. She will be checked daily for symptoms and temperature.

This marks Marshall County’s 19th confirmed case. Nine patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

As of May 3, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Marshall County.

