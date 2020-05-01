60 positive virus cases among inmates, staff at Belmont Correctional Institution

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont Correctional Institution saw an increase in coronavirus cases Friday afternoon.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed four new cases among inmates.
49 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution have tested positive. However, three have fully recovered.
Confirmed cases among staff members remain at 13.
