‘GOSH, It Makes Me Sick’ 70 Healthcare Facilities Failed To Report COVID-19 Deaths In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, made an announcement that 70 healthcare facilities have not reported COVID-19 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. says those facilities span across 30 counties.

‘How can we just let that go, I’m not going to tolerate this on my watch’ said Gov. Justice.

The governor says 168 deaths related to COVID-19, including some West Virginians who passed away at home, went previously unreported by hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, hospice, and two from jail facilities that were transported to hospitals

Half of the unreported facilities are from hospitals, Gov. Justice stated.

The WV DHHR stated that those failing to report were also from nursing homes.

Amjad says the facilities did not follow the protocols for reporting COVID-19 related deaths, which were set in April 2020. She says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources learned about these deaths when the death certificates started coming to the organization’s vital registration endpoint.

“Right now we are very disappointed that these facilities have not done this accurately,” Amjad said.

Amjad says the state will be reaching out to those facilities to help them facilitate the issue.

Gov. Justice says state health officials will be working to get to the bottom of the issue and disciplinary actions could be taken.

Gov. Justice, who has read each COVID-19 death at the beginning of the coronavirus briefings, plans on honoring those who died on Friday.