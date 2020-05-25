https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

73rd COVID death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A coronavirus death was reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Memorial Day.

The individual was a 74-year-old male from Mineral County, according to state officials. An additional eight positive cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to deliver a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

