9 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19 in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Wednesday nine additional cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

The two deaths were a 76-year-old man who was a resident of a long-term care facility and a 90-year-old woman. Both had underlying health conditions.

The new cases brings the county total to 243, 25 coming from long-term care facilities and 62 from Elkton prison. Of those cases, 24 people have died, including 9 from long-term care facilities and 7 from the prison.

This data is drawn by health district daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons today.