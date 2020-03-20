9th COVID-19 case confirmed in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has received notification of a positive test for COVID-19.

While the patient was diagnosed in Cabell County, the patient is not a resident of Cabell County and will be receiving treatment at a tertiary care facility.

Officials with the Health Department will not release any further information at this time, to protect the patient’s privacy.

