A year of COVID-19 vaccines: The anniversary of the Ohio Valley’s first shots

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was one year ago on Wednesday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital became the first area hospital to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to it’s health care workers.

Hospital officials say they were hopeful it was the beginning of the end for the pandemic.

However, one year later Medical Director, Dr. Clark Milton said while many lives have been saved many others have needlessly been lost.

He explained in order to combat the pandemic more people need to be vaccinated. Milton also added that while vaccination number have been good at least 30% of the population needs to be vaccinated

You have to respect this virus. It’s pesky. It’s tricky. We have to be almost perfect to stop it and that requires more vaccination. So, in the time for this holiday period if you haven’t been vaccinated please consider it. It’s good for you. It’s good for your family. It’s good for the community. It’s good for our overworked health care professionals. Dr. Clark Milton, Medical Director, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

More than 800,000 deaths have now been reported due to the virus and more than 50 million Americans have been diagnosed with Coronavirus since the pandemic began.