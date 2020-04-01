Access Restricted to Liquors Stores Within Hancock County 

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Liquor Stores within Hancock County are now opening their doors to only a handful of people at a time, thanks to social distancing.

It was discussed Wednesday in an emergency meeting conducted by the Hancock County Board of Health members over a conference call.

According to the health officials, a lot of people were complaining about long lines in and out of liquor stores, especially in Weirton. They say some of the stores are practicing social distancing measures, such as limiting access to only 9 people at a time, putting tape at distances of 6 feet where people can stand, and having people wait in their cars if the lines are too long.

If you notice a store that’s violating social distancing practices, officials are urging you to let them know.

“We encourage the citizens of Hancock County to please let us know if you spot a violatation of social distancing measures like you did last weekend. We also encourage the citizens to take pictures and email them to the board members.” John Plesa, Chairman through Hancock County Board of Health

The email addresses of the board members are on the Hancock County Health Department website.

The chair is also asking for any free standing liquor and state stores to give the health department a list of their social distancing measures.

The next meeting is slated for Tuesday, June 9.